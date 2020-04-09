Illinois Covid-19 Cases Now Top 15,000
1,529 new cases were diagnosed yesterday in Illinois now bringing the total to 15,078 of people infected with Covid-19.
82 people lost their lives to Coronavirus yesterday bringing the total to 462 Illinois residents that have lost their battle to Covid-19. Here’s a county by county breakdown from the Illinois Health Department:
Will 942 cases 35 deaths
DeKalb 32 cases 1 death
DuPage 875 cases 30 deaths
Grundy 12 cases
Kankakee 145 cases 5 deaths
Kane 296 cases 19 deaths
Kendall 79 cases 2 deaths
You can also break down statistics by your Zip Code. Click here to put your Zip Code and see the results.