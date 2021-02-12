Illinois Continues To Wait On Coronavirus Vaccine Doses
Public health managers in Illinois continue to say there simply aren’t enough doses to get everyone the coronavirus vaccine. The director of the Illinois Department of Public Health yesterday told lawmakers that the state is getting about 280 thousand doses per-week, and using them all. IDPH director Dr. Ngozi Ezike says nearly three percent of Illinois’ population, or about one-and-a-half million people have been vaccinated so far. Illinois has jumped from 47th in the nation to 29th in terms of per-capita vaccinations.