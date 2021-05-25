      Weather Alert

Illinois Conservation Police Increasing Enforcement Efforts For Boating Season

May 25, 2021 @ 12:48pm

The Illinois conservation police is increasing enforcement efforts as boating season statewide gets underway. Spokesperson Rachel Torbert says police will be out on the water looking for drunk boat drivers. They will also provide safety checks. Torbert says boats also need to be equipped with a fire extinguisher, flares, working horns, and navigation lights as well as an engine cut off switch as required by a new federal law.

