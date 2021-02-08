Illinois Congressman, Others Want Pelosi Fined For Metal Detector Avoidance
An Illinois Congressman is among several Republicans who want Speaker Nancy Pelosi fined for avoiding the House floor metal detector. Illinois’ Rodney Davis tweeted a copy of the signed letter Friday that calls on the Sergeant at Arms to impose a fine on Speaker Pelosi after she was seen avoiding the metal detector. The move comes in response to the California Democrat early last week ordering violators to pay a fine after several Republican members were seen bypassing the security device. Texas Republican Louie Gohmert was fined five-thousand dollars Friday for not going through the metal detector on his way to the restroom.