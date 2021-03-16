      Weather Alert

Illinois Comptroller: No Fines Or Fees Deducted From Some Tax Refunds

Mar 16, 2021 @ 12:21pm

People who qualify as low income in Illinois will not lose any money from their tax refunds. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza yesterday announced that she will not deduct fees or fines from the tax refunds of anyone making enough to qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. That’s just under 16-thousand-dollars as an individual, or just 56-thousand for a family of four. Mendoza says it’s not fair to take money from people who are struggling to get by.

Popular Posts
Brad Paisley's Free Grocery Store Is Actually Feeding MILLIONS of People in Need
Shania Twain Launches 'LetsGoGirls' TikTok Challenge
Brett Young Gears Up for his "Caliville Festival" in Palm Springs
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Something in Your Home Is a Death Trap... THIS.
LIVE SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You Take Unnecessary Naps, You Are 19% More Likely to Die?