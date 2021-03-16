Illinois Comptroller: No Fines Or Fees Deducted From Some Tax Refunds
People who qualify as low income in Illinois will not lose any money from their tax refunds. Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza yesterday announced that she will not deduct fees or fines from the tax refunds of anyone making enough to qualify for the Earned Income Tax Credit. That’s just under 16-thousand-dollars as an individual, or just 56-thousand for a family of four. Mendoza says it’s not fair to take money from people who are struggling to get by.