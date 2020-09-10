      Weather Alert

Illinois Commerce Commission Asks Utilities Not To Disconnect Service

Sep 10, 2020 @ 1:11pm

Illinois’ utility regulators are asking the state’s power, gas, and water companies not to shut-off service til the spring. The Illinois Commerce Commission yesterday asked utilities across the state to continue their disconnection moratorium through the winter. Commissioners say there are too many people who are still either out of work or who can’t make ends meet. The ICC is suggesting that utilities leave service as-is until next March.

Popular Posts
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
Local Bands