98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois Chief Justice Burke Announces Retirement

September 13, 2022 2:02PM CDT
Share
Illinois Chief Justice Burke Announces Retirement

Illinois Chief Justice Anne Burke is retiring this year from the state Supreme Court.  Her last day on the bench will be November 30th.  Burke has served on the Illinois Supreme Court since 2006 and has served as Chief Justice since October 2019.  First District Appellate Justice Joy V. Cunningham will fill her seat.  Burke’s retirement comes a year before her husband, Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, is scheduled to stand trial on federal racketeering, bribery and extortion charges. 

Popular Posts

1

Jason Aldean needs a new Publicist
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Stressed Out? Try the '4-7-8' Sleep Trick
3

TWITTER TO FINALLY HAVE EDIT FEATURE
4

JON PARDI RELEASES 'MR. SATURDAY NIGHT' TODAY
5

Tyler Hubbard Excited For New Music & Keith Urban Tour

Recent Posts