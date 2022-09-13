Illinois Chief Justice Burke Announces Retirement

Illinois Chief Justice Anne Burke is retiring this year from the state Supreme Court. Her last day on the bench will be November 30th. Burke has served on the Illinois Supreme Court since 2006 and has served as Chief Justice since October 2019. First District Appellate Justice Joy V. Cunningham will fill her seat. Burke’s retirement comes a year before her husband, Chicago Alderman Ed Burke, is scheduled to stand trial on federal racketeering, bribery and extortion charges.