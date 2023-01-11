Illinois Becomes Latest State To Ban Assault Weapons

Assault weapon sales are now illegal in Illinois. Governor J.B. Pritzker signed a bill Tuesday that bans the sale of military-style weapons and high-capacity magazines. Illinois is the ninth state to implement the legislation, which Pritzker says will save lives. It also outlaws switches, which are devices that convert legal handguns into assault weapons. Those who already own weapons on the banned list can keep them, but need to register them with state police within 300 days. The ban is effective immediately.