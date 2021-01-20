Illinois Basketball Coaches Association Wants Prep Hoops Underway
The Illinois Basketball Coaches Association is asking state officials to act to get prep basketball underway. The IBCA posted a letter on Twitter yesterday, urging the Illinois Department of Public Health and Governor J.B. Pritzker to allow high school basketball to be played this winter. COVID-19-related restrictions have been eased in most of the state, but the IDPH and the Governor’s Office still consider basketball to be a high-risk sport.