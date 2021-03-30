      Weather Alert

Illinois Auto Dealers Sue Over Electric Car Sales

Mar 30, 2021 @ 12:56pm

There’s a lawsuit over whether electric car companies in Illinois can sell directly to customers. The state’s Automobile Dealers Association is suing Secretary of State Jesse White’s office, as well as the Illinois-based electric car maker Rivian. The lawsuit claims Rivian is breaking the law by not using dealerships to sell its cars. The auto dealers’ Pete Sander said customers need to be protected from online, direct sales. Illinois has an agreement to allow Tesla to sell directly to customers, but Rivian does not have the same deal.

Popular Posts
FRISKY FRIDAY FORUM: How You Use Your Phone May Reveal If You're Cheating
New mass vaccination site coming to Joliet
LIMITED Number of COVID Vaccines Available for 60+ Population in Will County
New Lenox Man Shouts ‘White Power’ And Directs Nazi Salute To Family
Illinois GOP Congressman Gets Involved In TX Congressional Race