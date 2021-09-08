      Weather Alert

Illinois Attorney General’s Office Opens Investigation Into Joliet Police

Sep 8, 2021 @ 12:23pm

The Illinois Attorney General’s Office has announced that it is launching an investigation into the Joliet Police Department. The investigation follows requests made by Joliet Mayor Bob O’Dekirk and members of the Joliet City Council and will look into possible patterns or practices of unconstitutional or unlawful policing by the Joliet Police Department. The Attorney General’s office will examine the Joliet Police Department’s policies, training, practices and supervision as they relate to traffic and pedestrian stops, searches, arrests, and uses of force.

The Attorney General’s office will take specific incidents into account during the investigation; however, the investigation’s questions, findings and conclusions will be focused on whether systemic problems exist within the Joliet Police Department. The investigation is considered civil in nature.

