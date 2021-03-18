Illinois Announces “Bridge Phase” to Restore Illinois Plan
The state of Illinois has announced that all Illinois residents age 16+ will be eligible for the COVID-19 vaccine starting April 12th. Governor JB Pritzker also announced a new framework for Illinois to advance to Phase 5 of the state’s Restore Illinois Plan. Illinois is currently in Phase 4 of the pandemic plan, but it’s a huge jump to Phase 5 when everything goes back to normal. As such, the IDPH has announced a “Bridge Phase” to the restore Illinois plan.
This “Bridge Phase” will serve as a transition period with higher capacity limits and increased business operations. All regions of the state will move through the Bridge Phase and ultimately to Phase 5, together. The state’s mask mandate will continue in accordance with current CDC guidance.