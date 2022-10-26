98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois AG Warns About Student Loan Debt Relief Scams

October 26, 2022 10:46AM CDT
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is warning student loan borrowers to be on the lookout for scammers posing as debt relief and debt consolidation companies.  The scammers are looking to steal personal information and money.  Borrowers should exercise caution if they receive unsolicited phone calls, letters in the mail, emails, texts or social media messages from entities offering student loan debt relief.  They will receive more reliable guidance by using a personal loan service or going through the Department of Education.

