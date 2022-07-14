      Weather Alert

Illinois AG Warns About Scams Related To Victims Highland Park Shooting

Jul 14, 2022 @ 12:02pm

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is encouraging residents to be alert for scams involving supporting the victims of the July 4th mass shooting in Highland Park.  The Attorney General’s office has received reports that survivors of the tragedy have been contacted by potential scammers who provide inaccurate and incomplete information about state assistance available to crime victims.  Illinois residents should exercise caution before donating to organizations purporting to support victims of the mass shooting or violent crime.

Popular Posts
WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Is It Time to Consider a 'Sleep Divorce'?
Win Jimmy Buffett Tickets!
Win Tickets to Chris Stapleton’s All American Road Show!
ZAC BROWN BAND TAP CODY JOHNSON FOR NEW VERSION OF 'WILD PALOMINO
LUKE COMBS' WIFE SHARES MORE DETAILS ABOUT BABY TEX
Connect With Us Listen To Us On