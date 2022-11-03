98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois AG Sues To Block $4B Payout To Albertsons Shareholders

November 3, 2022 8:53AM CDT
Share
Illinois AG Sues To Block $4B Payout To Albertsons Shareholders

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining the attorneys general of California and the District of Columbia in suing Albertsons and Kroger after the two announced they plan to merge. The lawsuit aims to stop a nearly four-billion-dollar payout to Albertsons’ shareholders until the attorneys general complete a full review of the proposed merger. The suit argues the payout would make it difficult for Albertsons to compete effectively with other supermarkets. Raoul says the proposed supermarket merger would be significantly felt in Illinois since Chicago area grocery chains Jewel-Osco and Mariano’s are owned by Albertsons and Kroger.

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How Long your Halloween Candy Will Last
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
4

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
5

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Costumes - Most and Least Attractive

Recent Posts