Illinois AG Files Hate Crime Lawsuit After Lynched Effigy Used To Intimate Neighbor

Jun 2, 2022 @ 11:42am

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is suing two white Carroll County residents accused of using a lynch effigy to intimidate their Black neighbor. Rauol filed the office’s first-ever hate crime lawsuit against Chad Hampton and his mother, Cheryl Hampton. The suit claims the pair engaged in months of racist behavior aimed at intimidating their neighbor, Gregory Johnson. The harassment culminated with the defendants using a noose to lynch an effigy of their neighbor from a tree in their front yard.

