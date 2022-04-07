Illinois AG Calls On NFL To Address Gender-Bases Discrimination

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining six other attorneys general expressing concerns about the National Football League’s hostile workplace culture. Recent reports indicate that more than 30 former employees have come forward to describe a pervasive culture of sexism and widespread workplace discrimination. The accusations include sexual harassment, targeted retaliation, and harmful stereotyping. In a letter to NFL Commissioner Roger Goodell, Raoul and the coalition call on the league to take swift action to improve workplace conditions and protect female employees.