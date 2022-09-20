98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois AG Calls On FCC TO Crack Down On Fraudulent Robocalls

September 20, 2022 1:21PM CDT
Illinois AG Calls On FCC TO Crack Down On Fraudulent Robocalls

Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul is joining a bipartisan coalition of attorneys general in calling on the Federal Communications Commission to crack down on fraudulent robocalls. The group wants the FCC to require telephone providers that route calls across the United States telephone network to implement more rigorous measures to prevent illegal and fraudulent robocalls. The coalition says illegal robocalls cost consumers, law enforcement and the telecommunications industry more than 13-billion-dollars every year.

