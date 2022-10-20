98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

Illinois AG Announces Settlement With Company Over Environmental Violations

October 20, 2022 12:04PM CDT
Illinois AG Announces Settlement With Company Over Environmental Violations

A chemical manufacturing company is agreeing to pay a settlement of more than 360-thousand-dollars over environmental violations at its Elwood facility.  Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul announced that a Will County judge entered a consent order with Stepan Company, which agreed to pay a civil penalty and take steps to prevent future air pollution.  Raoul’s office filed a complaint in June accusing Stepan of violating various air pollution provisions.

