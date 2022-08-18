98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo
Illinois AG Announced $450M Settlement With Opioid Maker

August 18, 2022 12:00PM CDT
Illinois Attorney General Kwame Raoul and a group of other state attorneys general are reaching a settlement with opioid maker Endo International.  The agreement means Endo and its lenders would provide up to 450-million-dollars to participating states and local governments.  The deal would also ban promotion of Endo’s opioids.  The settlement resolves allegations that Endo boosted opioid sales using deceptive marketing that downplayed the risk of addiction and overstated the benefits.

