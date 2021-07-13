Illinois 53 resurfacing begins this week

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a patching and resurfacing of Illinois 53 (Bolingbrook Drive), from Joliet Road, in Romeoville, to south of Interstate 55, in Bolingbrook, will require daily, intermittent and occasional overnight lane closures, beginning this week.
The project, which also includes constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, is expected to be completed in late October. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.