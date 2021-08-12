Illinois 53 resurfacing begins Aug. 16

The Illinois Department of Transportation announced today that a resurfacing of Illinois 53 (Bolingbrook Drive), from Interstate 55 to north of St. Andrews Drive, in Bolingbrook, will require daily, intermittent lane closures beginning, weather permitting, Monday, Aug. 16.
The $2.2 million project, which consists of resurfacing the 2.9-mile stretch of Illinois 53 and constructing new ADA-compliant sidewalk ramps, is expected to be completed in late November. Access to residences and businesses within the work zone will be maintained throughout construction.
Motorists can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. Drivers are urged to pay close attention to flaggers and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits and be on the alert for workers and equipment.
Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program, which is investing $33.2 billion into all modes of transportation. Accomplishments through Year Two included approximately $5.2 billion of improvements statewide on 3,020 miles of highway, 270 bridges and 428 additional safety improvements.