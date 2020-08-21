IL Sens Durbin, Duckworth Advocate For First-Class Postage For Ballots
Illinois Senators Dick Durbin and Tammy Duckworth are advocating for all election mail to be sent first-class. The pair also wants to make sure there are sufficient resources to deal with greater mail volume ahead of Election Day. Durbin says Postmaster General Louis DeJoy has no background in the Postal Service so he didn’t understand the fallout of changing the system. DeJoy is expected to testify before Congress today and Monday about his shakeup of the U.S. Postal Service ahead of Election Day.