IL Lawmakers Looking To Give Migrants Right To Vote In School Board Elections

Jun 21, 2021 @ 11:21am

Illinois lawmakers are proposing giving undocumented immigrants the right to vote in local school board elections. WSIL-TV reports the current bill language would require the people to prove they are a parent, legal guardian, or caregiver of a student in the district to be able to vote. Bill sponsors say it would clearly explain that non-citizens could not vote in any other elections, and ICE may obtain their name and address. The bill currently is working its way through committee at the Illinois Capitol.

