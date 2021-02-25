IL Dem Wants To Ban Violent Video Games
An Illinois lawmaker wants to ban violent video games in a bid to reduce crime. Democrat Marcus Evans Jr. has introduced an amendment to a state House bill that would prohibit the sale of violent video games such as Grand Theft Auto. The amendment would include games that depict a motor vehicle theft with a driver and passenger present. The proposal comes after Chicago police responded to 218 carjackings last month. A similar state law was struck down in 2011 by the U.S. Supreme Court, which decided that video games were protected by the First Amendment.