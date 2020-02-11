IKEA Is Finally Hosting An In-Store Sleepover, But..There’s a Catch
The IKEA sign hang on a wall of the new IKEA furnishing store in Magdeburg, Germany, Wednesday, Aug. 23, 2017. IKEA will open their 53st branch in Germany on Aug. 31, 2017. The IKEA Group owns 340 stores in 28 countries. (AP Photo/Jens Meyer)
If the cozy layouts inside the IKEA showroom have you day-dreaming about curling up under covers in one of those build-it-yourself beds, you’ll soon have the chance.
The Swedish furniture store with a restaurant (or Swedish restaurant with a furniture store) is hosting a Swede Dreams Sleepover event on March 13th in celebration of World Sleep Day. Unfortunately Chicago residents will have to travel.
The Event will be held at their Brooklyn and Costa Mesa locations, guests who are members of the IKEA family program can participate in the festivities, which include an Insomniac Lounge featuring ASMR and a Silent Disco.
A raffle to win your way in begins today (Tuesday), with the winners to be contacted in two weeks. Here’s the complete story from Travel & Leisure.