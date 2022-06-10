      Weather Alert

IHSA Baseball In Joliet at Duly Health and Care Field

Jun 10, 2022 @ 8:03am

The City of Joliet Heritage Corridor Convention Visitors Bureau and the Joliet Slammers welcome the Illinois High School Association back to Duly Health and Care Field for the 3A and 4A state baseball tournament Friday and Saturday.

Semifinal games in both classes are Friday with championship game set for Saturday.

Class 3A Semifinals

Friday 10am

Washington vs Chatham (Glenwood)

Friday 12pm

Crystal Lake (South)
LaGrange Park (Nazareth Academy)

Class 4A Semifinals

Friday 3 pm

Chicago (Brother Rice)
Edwardsville (H.S.)

Friday 5 pm

Mundelein (H.S.)
McHenry

