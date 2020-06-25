IHOP Shrinks Menu From 12 Pages to 2
FILE - This May 11, 2017, file photo shows an IHOP sign at a restaurant in Hialeah, Fla. (AP Photo/Alan Diaz, File)
IHOP has streamlined its menu following coronavirus lockdowns across the U.S. A representative for IHOP says that the restaurant’s menu will now only be two pages long, which is down from 12. Part of the reason for the change is so IHOP can transition from the lengthier reusable menus – touched by strangers again and again – to the much shorter, single-use menus, that can be thrown out after the customer orders. While a lot of the more complicated menu items will be gone, the basics will still be there. (Metro News)