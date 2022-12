IHOP and General Mills are teaming up for the release of IHOP Mini Pancake Cereal – Blueberry & Syrup.

The new breakfast treat will start hitting grocery shelves in late December and will be available nationwide in early January.

The box is filled with tiny pancake-shaped cereal “with natural and artificial blueberry and syrup flavor.”

