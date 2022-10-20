98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

IHDA Reopening Mortgage Assistance program

October 20, 2022 12:03PM CDT
Share
IHDA Reopening Mortgage Assistance program

The Illinois Housing Development Authority is reopening a mortgage assistance program designed to assist homeowners financially impacted by the pandemic next month.  The Illinois Homeowner Assistance Fund provides up to 30-thousand-dollars in mortgage assistance to eligible homeowners.  The program can fund past due housing payments and up to three months of prospective mortgage payments.  The program is free and funds do not need to be repaid. Applications can be found online and will be accepted through January 31st. 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: 'Healthier' Halloween Treats May Not Really Be Good for Kids
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Halloween Injuries - The Most Dangerous Things We Do...
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's How to Nicely Signal to Guests That Your Party’s Over
4

Does your Halloween Candy Reveal How Much You Care about Status?
5

How Much Halloween Candy Is Truly Too Much? THIS. SERIOUSLY.

Recent Posts