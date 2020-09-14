Iggy Pop’s “Free” soundtracks new PETA PSA on monkey lab experiments
Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagicIggy Pop‘s song “Free” soundtracks a new PSA from PETA.
The mournful, jazz-influenced tune, the title track off the Godfather of Punk’s latest album, plays in the background of difficult-to-watch footage of monkeys subject to laboratory experiments.
“Anyone can see the pain and terror in these monkeys’ eyes,” Pop says. “No one should have to suffer like this. They deserve to be free.”
Pop has worked with PETA before, and follows artists including Paul McCartney, The Black Keys, Sia, Morrissey and Chrissie Hynde who’ve also lent their music to the animal rights organization. Additionally, Pop’s pet cockatoo, the adorably named Biggy Pop, was recently named a “founding patron” of the Byron Bay Wildlife Hospital in Australia.
By Josh Johnson
(Video contains disturbing imagery.)