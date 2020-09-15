Iggy Pop to be honored on PBS special ‘GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends’
Courtesy of Erica Echenberg from Getty ImagesThe artists who received 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards Grammys will be saluted with a PBS TV special next month.
Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends will premiere October 16 at 9 p.m. ET, hosted by producer Jimmy Jam. The honorees, announced earlier this year, include Iggy Pop, as well as horn-laden classic rockers Chicago, rap icons Public Enemy, singer Roberta Flack, avant-garde composer Phillip Glass, and the late Isaac Hayes, John Prine and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.
Among the performers who’ll be paying tribute to this year’s honorees: Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Phillip Bailey, Cyndi Lauper, R&B legend Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, Chris Isaak, Laurie Anderson, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and singer/actress Cynthia Erivo.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the special was produced without a live audience, and will originate from a variety of locations.
The show airs October 16 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org/gperf and the PBS Video App. Check your local listings.
By Andrea Dresdale
