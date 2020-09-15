      Weather Alert

Iggy Pop to be honored on PBS special ‘GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends’

Sep 15, 2020 @ 6:00pm

Courtesy of Erica Echenberg from Getty ImagesThe artists who received 2020 Lifetime Achievement Awards Grammys will be saluted with a PBS TV special next month.

Great Performances: GRAMMY Salute to Music Legends will premiere October 16 at 9 p.m. ET, hosted by producer Jimmy Jam. The honorees, announced earlier this year, include Iggy Pop, as well as horn-laden classic rockers Chicago, rap icons Public Enemy, singer Roberta Flack, avant-garde composer Phillip Glass, and the late Isaac Hayes, John Prine and Sister Rosetta Tharpe.

Among the performers who’ll be paying tribute to this year’s honorees: Earth, Wind & Fire‘s Phillip Bailey, Cyndi Lauper, R&B legend Sam Moore of Sam & Dave, Chris Isaak, Laurie Anderson, Jason Isbell, Brandi Carlile, Hamilton star Leslie Odom Jr. and singer/actress Cynthia Erivo.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, the special was produced without a live audience, and will originate from a variety of locations.

The show airs October 16 at 9 p.m. ET on PBS, PBS.org/gperf and the PBS Video App. Check your local listings.

By Andrea Dresdale
