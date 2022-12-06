98.3 WCCQ 98.3 WCCQ Logo

IG Report Details Hazing, Harassment Of Employee At Pontiac Prison

December 6, 2022 12:01PM CST
Share
IG Report Details Hazing, Harassment Of Employee At Pontiac Prison

A report by the state’s inspector general’s office details allegations of hazing and sexual harassment of an employee at Pontiac Correctional Center in 2018.  The IG’s office investigated an inappropriate prank played against the former Illinois Department of Corrections employee at Pontiac.  The employee reported the incident to officials, but continued to be harassed.  The report says the warden, two assistant wardens and other officials failed to respond adequately.  As a result, multiple officials at the prison were fired.

 

Popular Posts

1

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: If You're Cooking Holiday Turkey Don't Do THIS
2

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Here's the Easiest Way to Hang Holiday Lights on Your Tree
3

WORK SMARTER NOT HARDER: Holiday Left-Over No-No's - Do NOT Give These to Your Dog
4

Working Fire Alarm Awakens Family
5

One Time of Year to Devour Treats - and Enjoy It - Don't Mess with Kids' Minds about It

Recent Posts