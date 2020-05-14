      Weather Alert

If You’ve Got a Bad Case of “Day-DHD,” You’re Not Alone…

May 14, 2020 @ 12:06pm

Hey, it’s Mo, and that’s what I call it, when you have an attention deficit difficulty with which freakin’ day it is!

This is what happens when life now feels like “Groundhog Day”

A new survey shows that the average American says it is easy to get confused about what day it is – And it happens about FIVE TIMES a week!

And 59% of respondents couldn’t remember what day it was, when they were taking the survey.

The survey also reveals that almost three-out-of-four people say they’ve totally given up on “real clothes” at this point.  And one-out-of-three of us use SNACKS to help motivate ourselves to get through work.

See the full story, here:  People

