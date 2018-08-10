If You’re on a Date, Don’t Do This!

Cell phones are a way of life these days. Everyone pretty much has one so when you’re on a date, pulling out your cell phone is no big deal….but it can be. Check this out, a new survey says 30% of people said they’d stop dating someone if they had an older phone . . . like a flip phone . . . that couldn’t support certain apps they use.

20% said it’s a turn-off if the other person’s phone doesn’t have the same operating system. Like if they have an iPhone, and you have an Android.

And about 10% said a cracked screen is a major turn-off, because it makes you seem cheap, clumsy, or careless. By the way, if you’re out on a second or third date this weekend, don’t try to rush things. Another new survey found the average person needs to go on NINE good dates before they’re really ready to commit.

Here’s more from Music Magpie.