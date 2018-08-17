If you’re losing sleep with worry, you’re not alone….

Seventy-seven percent of older millennials lose sleep over things like money, work and relationships. According to a new bankrate.com report, 28 to 37 year olds stress over these things more than any other age group. Bankrate.com analyst Amanda Dixon says, “Millennials have a lot to worry about. The economy overall is in good shape, but wages are stagnant, housing costs are rising and the job market has become more competitive. It’s no wonder so many 20- and 30-somethings lie awake at night.” Sleepless nights are certainly not exclusive to this group. Reportedly about 70-percent of all Americans lose sleep due to stress with money worries being the biggest culprit. Other reasons for losing sleep include family, romance, health and even politics.