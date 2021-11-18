If You’re Following This Taylor Swift Versus Jake Gyllenhaal Thing – A Cat Has Jumped In

JAKE GYLLENHAAL’S RUMORED CAT COMES TO HIS DEFENSE
Jake Gyllenhaal’s rumored cat, Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin, has spoken out about the backlash her alleged owner has faced since the release of Red (Taylor’s Version). “Swifties” (Swift’s superfans) say they believe that a song on the album is about her past relationship with Gyllenhaal.
Taylor performed the whole ten-minute original version of the song on SNL, over the weekend.
The cat wrote on Instagram Tuesday (Nov. 16th), “MEOUCH – y’all need to clam [calm?] down and stop cyber bullying.”
Although Gyllenhaal has never admitted to owning Ms. Fluffle Stilt Skin; he did admit to Yahoo in 2019 that he knew the feisty feline.