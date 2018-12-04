If You’re A Fan Of “Christmas Vacation” You Need This Lawn Decoration

Forget the guy clinging to the roof while stringing holiday lights tribute to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, that’s so yesterday. If you’re a true fan of the movie, you need this in your decoration collection.
No, it’s not a figure of Cousin Eddie emptying the RV toilet, but it’s the next best thing.
Home Depot is selling an inflatable, nearly life-sized lawn ornament in the shape of the Griswold’s station wagon, complete with the tree strapped to the luggage rack. It will run you $129, but how can you put a price on having the best lit house on the block? Here’s a link and picture from This Insider.
