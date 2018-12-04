If You’re A Fan Of “Christmas Vacation” You Need This Lawn Decoration
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 4, 2018 @ 6:20 AM

Forget the guy clinging to the roof while stringing holiday lights tribute to National Lampoon’s Christmas Vacation, that’s so yesterday. If you’re a true fan of the movie, you need this in your decoration collection.
No, it’s not a figure of Cousin Eddie emptying the RV toilet, but it’s the next best thing.
Home Depot is selling an inflatable, nearly life-sized lawn ornament in the shape of the Griswold’s station wagon, complete with the tree strapped to the luggage rack. It will run you $129, but how can you put a price on having the best lit house on the block? Here’s a link and picture from This Insider.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Reba honored by Music Tributes from Lady Antebellum, Brooks & Dunn and others at the Kennedy Center Honors The Average Couple Will Have Seven Fights Before the Holidays Are Over Queen and Adam Lambert to Launch North American Tour Memories of the Fridge, 10 points in 90 seconds, but Bears Find a Way to Lose You Could Be Losing Six Days a Year by Hitting Snooze on Your Alarm Man Buys Six Rings For Proposal So Fiancée Can Pick The One She Likes
Comments