If Your Tree’s Still Up, Let This Mom’s Genius Hack Save Your Life
By Roy Gregory
Jan 7, 2019 @ 8:28 AM

Before you get too excited, this Christmas tree hack only works on an artificial tree.
A mom in Minnesota came up with the idea of keeping all of the decorations on the tree and wrapping it tightly in plastic. Think like Saran Wrap but the industrial size that movers use on your furniture.
She said decorating the tree is fun when the kids are young but once they get older no one wants to decorate the tree anymore so this hack works! Here’s the complete story from Scarymom.com.

