If You Work from Home, You Still Spend More Than an Hour Per Week Stuck in Meetings

Even as so many companies have everyone working at home right now, it hasn’t slowed down meetings.
A new survey reveals that more than two-thirds of us still have to attend more than an hour of meetings, every week. And that’s just on average. For some, it’s so much longer.
And we apparently resent them even MORE than they used to resent meetings, in-person.
Why? When you have a meeting at an office, you’re stuck there all day anyway. But when you have a meeting from home, it just cuts into your productivity so you have to work longer and miss out on all the other stuff you like to do at home.
See more about this at: (PR Newswire)