If You Want to be The Most Popular House @ Halloween, Buy This Candy

Thanks to the fine folks at CandyStore.com you can now find out your state’s favorite Halloween candy. We all have our own personal favorites, but according to Candy Store: KIT KATS are #1 in Illinois.

When you look across the country, it may surprise you when you find out what state likes what candy. Surprisingly, Hot Tamales and salt water taffy did a lot better than researchers thought.

The map created by CandyStore.com gives the top three candies in each state and the results are sure to surprise. Click here to see the map and what candy is favorite state by state from Buzz Feed.