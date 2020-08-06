If You Think Travis Tritt Is Outta This World – He Is – But Still Alive
Travis Tritt has never been to outer space – but one of his songs has, and he loves it.
The International Space Station shared a four-minute video of the crew, just going about their daily business, to the music of “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” – a top hit from the country music legend.
There’s also launch footage and incredible scenes of planet earth… You can’t see any T-R-O-U-B-L-E, at all.
(The video is at WhiskeyRiff.com. Don’t miss the tattoo at 2:43, and Fu Man Chu at 2:50.)