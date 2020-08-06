      Weather Alert

If You Think Travis Tritt Is Outta This World – He Is – But Still Alive

Aug 6, 2020 @ 12:43pm
Planet Earth isolated over a white backgroundPlanet Earth isolated over a white background

Travis Tritt has never been to outer space – but one of his songs has, and he loves it.

The International Space Station shared a four-minute video of the crew, just going about their daily business, to the music of “It’s A Great Day To Be Alive” – a top hit from the country music legend.

There’s also launch footage and incredible scenes of planet earth…  You can’t see any T-R-O-U-B-L-E, at all.

(The video is at WhiskeyRiff.com.  Don’t miss the tattoo at 2:43, and Fu Man Chu at 2:50.)

 

 

 

TAGS
#AGreatDayToBeAlive #InternationalSpaceStation #OuttaThisWorld #TravisTritt
Popular Posts
CDC: To Avoid the Coronavirus, Shave Off that Beard
Nostradamus Predicted Coronavirus?  Fact-Checkers Are On It
WCCQ On Demand
Low Cost Pet Wellness Clinics
5 Things You'll Never See in Restaurants Again