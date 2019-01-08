If You Survive This Week, You’re Beating the Odds?
By Roy Gregory
|
Jan 8, 2019 @ 7:27 AM
It’s always hard to head back to work after the holidays. We’re getting used to working 5 day weeks again, it’s not easy. But if you can just make it thru this week you’re beating the odds! Apparently, more people will die THIS WEEK than any other week of the year.
A study found that during the second week of January about 40% more people die than other weeks of the year.
And the main reasons are the cold weather . . . and a lot of illnesses going around. So put your head down, survive this week and you’ve beat one plateau!  Here’s the complete story from The Independent.

