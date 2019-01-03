If You Plan To Quit Your Job In 2019, Here’s Where To Live Cheaply So You Don’t Have To Work

If you spend more time daydreaming about quitting your job than actually doing work, it might be time to consider a change. Of course, needing to earn an income is likely a hindrance, but there are some locales so inexpensive, you might not need to work.

International Living has assembled a list of the World’s Best Places to Retire in 2019. These 10 locations have such a low cost of living that you could start planning now.

Like Panama. The taxes are low, lots of people speak English, and they use US dollars as their currency. Or Costa Rica, where rents start at $500 a month. If you really want to get away, International Living also mentions Malaysia and Thailand, where meals can run as little as $5 and a single person could get away with a budget of just over $1000 a month. Here’s a full list from Time.Com.