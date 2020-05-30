If you missed the Launch, Watch it HERE
On Saturday, May 30th, SpaceX’s Crew Dragon become the first private spacecraft to carry humans into orbit. The launch also marked the first time in nearly a decade that NASA astronauts have launched into orbit from Cape Canaveral, Florida.
SpaceX is the first private company to put astronauts into space after a successful launch today. The weather cleared up in the final hours to allow for the launch. Astronauts Bob Behnken and Doug Hurley are on their way to the International Space Station. They are expected to dock tomorrow. The launch marks an end of NASA having to pay Russia to send its astronauts into space. It has been nine years since a rocket took people into space from this country.