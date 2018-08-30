If you Miss Luke Bryan Saturday, Here’s Another Chance in 30 Days!

Luke Bryan’s 10th annual Farm Tour 2018 will head to six cities this fall beginning on September 27th in Irwin, OH. He will be joined this year by Chase Rice, Jon Langston, the Peach Pickers and DJ Rock. A short drive down I-57 to Pesotum (a little over 2 hours just south of Champaign).

Sept 27 Irwin, OH Ayars Family Farm

Sept. 28 Pesotum, IL Atkins Farm

Sept. 29 Boone, IA Ziel Farm

Oct. 4 Archer, FL Whitehurst Cattle Company

Oct. 5 North Augusta, SC Misty Morning Farms

Oct. 6 Ringgold, GA Doug Yates Farms

Tickets for the are on sale now at lukebryan.com/FarmTour, through Luke’s official App and for Citi cardmembers at CitiPrivatePass.com.

Over 100,000 fans have attended the tour each year since its inception in 2009.

Luke will continue giving back to the farmers by awarding college scholarships to students from farming families who are attending the local college or university near the tour stops. To date, more than 50 scholarships have been granted. And don’t forget Luke Teams up with Sam Hunt, Jon Pardi, & Carly Pearce Saturday September 1st @ Wrigley Field for the “What Makes You Country” Tour.