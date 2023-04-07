If you Miss it…. You need to See It

Source: YouTube

Cody Johnson, Billy Gibbons, Paul Rodgers, Slash, Chuck Leavell, Warren Hayes, Wynonna Judd, and LeAnn Rimes perform “Simple Man” and “Sweet Home Alabama”

The Black Crowes with Darius Rucker perform “She Talks To Angels” at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Check out more at https://www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards

Wynonna Judd and Ashley McBryde perform “I Want To Know What Love Is” at the 2023 CMT Music Awards. Check out more at https://www.cmt.com/cmt-music-awards