If You Loved the TV Show “Nashville”, Check This Out

The TV show, Nashville, aired on ABC for six seasons. It was about the lives of several fictional country singers, songwriters, and musicians.

It will now be turned into a Broadway musical.

Scott Delman, a 10-time Tony Award winner will produce the production.

Delman has produced 55 Broadway productions.