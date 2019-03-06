If You Loved the TV Show “Nashville”, Check This Out
By Roy Gregory
|
Mar 6, 2019 @ 6:23 AM
Cast members, from left, Charles Esten, Connie Britton and Hayden Panettiere attend the "Nashville" panel at the Disney ABC TCA Day 2 at the Beverly Hilton Hotel on Friday, July 27, 2012, in Beverly Hills, Calif. (Photo by Todd Williamson/Invision/AP)

The TV show, Nashville, aired on ABC for six seasons. It was about the lives of several fictional country singers, songwriters, and musicians.
It will now be turned into a Broadway musical.
Scott Delman, a 10-time Tony Award winner will produce the production.
Delman has produced 55 Broadway productions. Here’s more from CMT.

SHARE

RELATED CONTENT

Luke Combs makes Billboard Chart History What is the Magic Age When You’re Happiest? Here’s Why You Should Always Read “The Fine Print” The Outlaw Music Festival Tour will return June 28 Tim McGraw Is Writing a Book About His Health Transformation ‘Game of Thrones’ Final Season Trailer is Here
Comments