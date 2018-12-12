If You Know Someone That Loves Socks, Here’s a Great Gift
By Roy Gregory
|
Dec 12, 2018 @ 6:22 AM

If you’re wanting to make a lasting impression this year with your gift giving, maybe you should try giving socks with your face on them. DivvyUp gives you a chance to customize your socks with your face on them with a variety of backgrounds.
The sock themes range from holiday, rainbow hearts, tacos and pizza all which can be integrated with your beautiful face or you’re pet’s face. Check out the socks and the full story from Scary Mommy here.

