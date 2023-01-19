If You Have Credit Score Problems, Try These Tips

Getty Images

I think most of us have had some credit score issues at one point in our lives. If you are currently experiencing this issue here are some tips to improve your credit score.

Step one in every credit rehabilitation journey would be the triage process, which is essentially prioritizing which debt is affecting your score the most.

Another tip is to write a ‘goodwill adjustment letter,’ which is used to help remove a missed payment you might have forgotten to make that greatly affected your score.

Additionally, you should pay off the higher-balance credit cards first and make sure you try to achieve a ‘0 balance’ at the time of your statement date.

Another important tip that you can use is contacting your financial institutions and requesting a lower interest rate.

I hope these help, I know they have helped me.